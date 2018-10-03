New museum exhibit to showcase the world's most 'disgusting' foods in Sweden

From maggot-infested cheese to aged shark meat, a new museum is set to open in Sweden this month that will showcase the world's most "disgusting" foods.

It's called simply the "Disgusting Food Museum." But its name is a bit of a misnomer. Because the exhibit isn't only meant to make visitors recoil in horror and balk at the exotic food tastes of cultures around the world.

It's actually meant to challenge people's notions of food and open their eyes to what's edible and what's not.

As museum curators point out, disgust is an evolutionary and biological response that helps humans avoid disease and foods that have spoiled.

But just as one man's trash is another man's treasure, what's delicious to some can be considered revolting to others.

The overarching question being posed by curators?

"Could changing our ideas of disgust help us embrace the environmentally sustainable foods of the future?"

The same question has been central to a decade-old United Nation's food campaign, which challenges the world's richest countries to wean themselves off meat and turn instead to insects for protein.

Though the concept of eating hard-shelled, winged and other assorted bugs may be hard to swallow in the Western world, insects are common staples across parts of Asia and Africa.

Meanwhile, the Swedish exhibit will feature 80 of the "the world's most disgusting foods" including durian, the fruit so stinky it's been banned in public in parts of Asia; Casu marzu, or cheese crawling with maggots from Sardinia; bull penis; and Jell-O salad.

The Disgusting Food Museum opens in Malmo, Sweden, October 29 and runs until January 27, 2019.