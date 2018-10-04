Dollar trades in mid-114 yen in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the mid-114 yen range early Thursday in Tokyo, almost unchanged from its overnight levels in New York where it hit an 11-month high on brighter U.S. economic prospects.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 114.49-50 yen compared with 114.47-57 yen in New York and 113.87-89 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1477-1477 and 131.40-44 yen against $1.1472-1482 and 131.36-46 yen in New York and $1.1579-1580 and 131.85-89 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

The dollar briefly climbed to 114.54 yen in New York on Wednesday following a rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields that prompted investors to expect a wider interest-rate gap between the U.S. and Japanese economies.