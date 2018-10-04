Tokyo stocks open higher as U.S. shares rise to fresh record

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday as investors were heartened after U.S. shares continued their strong advance overnight with the Dow Jones Industrial Average striking a record high for the second straight day.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 98.63 points, or 0.41 percent, from Wednesday to 24,209.59. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 15.74 points, or 0.87 percent, at 1,818.47.

Gainers were led by insurance, bank, and oil and coal product issues.