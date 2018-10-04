Toyota, SoftBank likely to ally on car-sharing, driverless vehicles

Kyodo News Plus is an online publication delivering the latest news from Japan.

The two companies are likely to announce cooperation in entering the car-sharing business and developing self-driving cars, industry sources said.

Toyota Motor Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp. said Thursday they will hold a joint press conference at 1:30 p.m.

