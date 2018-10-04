Toyota, SoftBank likely to ally on car-sharing, driverless vehicles
Toyota Motor Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp. said Thursday they will hold a joint press conference at 1:30 p.m.
The two companies are likely to announce cooperation in entering the car-sharing business and developing self-driving cars, industry sources said.
©Kyodo News
To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.