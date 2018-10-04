Tokyo stocks mixed on Wall Street gain, fears of overvaluation

Tokyo stocks were mixed Thursday morning as buying on an overnight gain in U.S. shares was offset by investors locking in gains following the recent advance in the Japanese market.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 56.16 points, or 0.23 percent, from Wednesday to 24,054.80. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.71 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,806.44.

Decliners were led by chemical, pharmaceutical and service issues, while bank, insurance as well as oil and coal product issues led the gainers.