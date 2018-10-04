Dollar hits 11-month high in mid-114 yen zone on U.S. bond yield rise

The U.S. dollar briefly climbed to its highest level in 11 months in the mid-114 yen range Thursday morning in Tokyo, underpinned by an overnight rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

At noon, the dollar fetched 114.36-37 yen compared with 114.47-57 yen in New York and 113.87-89 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1471-1472 and 131.18-20 yen against $1.1472-1482 and 131.36-46 yen in New York and $1.1579-1580 and 131.85-89 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

In early Tokyo deals, the dollar drew buying against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, as investors expected a wider gap between Japanese and U.S. interest rates.

Receding concern over Italy's budget plan through 2021 also supported the U.S. currency, but some traders later sold the dollar to lock in recent gains, dealers said.