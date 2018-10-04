No. of minors victimized in sexual crimes via SNS still high

The number of minors in Japan who fell prey to sexual and other crimes through social networking services in the first half of 2018 dropped from a year earlier but remained high, provisional data by the National Police Agency showed Thursday.

A total of 856 minors under 18 fell victim, down 63 from the same period the previous year, which had seen the highest number since comparable data became available in 2008.

Of the overall figure, 331 were victims of sexual misconduct and other crimes in violation of an ordinance on juvenile protection, 271 were victims of child pornography and 203 were involved in child prostitution.

Thirty-eight minors were involved in serious crimes, including 16 abductees and 14 rape victims and three high school girls who were murdered in a serial killing that occurred in Zama, southwest of Tokyo, last year. The three were added to the figure in the first half of 2018 as police dealt with their cases this year.

By age, most victims, at 459, were high school students, followed by 299 junior high school students and 25 elementary school children.

In total, 702 people directly met perpetrators, of whom 211 said they did so to get money and 94 citing sexual relations.

About 40 percent, or 342 victims, used Twitter, while 136 fell prey using popular "Himabu" messaging apps for students and Line.

To protect children from becoming victims, online community websites and SNS operators such as Line Corp. and DeNA Co. set up a group in July 2017 to share efforts to counter crimes in collaboration with the NPA.