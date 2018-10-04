Joan Roca tops the list at 2018 'Best Chef Awards'

Chef Joan Roca, of the El Celler de Can Roca restaurant in Spain's Catalonia region, has taken the top spot in the "Best Chef Awards" selection of the world's top 300 chefs for the second consecutive year.

"The Best Chef Awards" is a new list of top 300 chefs launched in 2017 and sponsored by the brand, Barilla. A pre-selection of 350 chefs from around the world is first of all drawn up, before the chefs themselves vote for their peers.

After topping the inaugural list in 2017, Joan Roca retains the number one spot this year. Similarly, this year's third-place holder, the Spanish chef David Munoz, previously took the bronze. However, the 2018 edition sees the only French chef in the 2017 top three, Michel Bras, replaced on the podium by the Danish chef, René Redzepi, who helms the famous Noma restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark.