YKK to add zipper factory in Vietnam to meet growing demand

Japan's top zipper maker YKK Crop. plans to rev up production in Vietnam by 40 percent in the next three years as the emerging Southeast Asian economy attracts more garment factories for exporting sportswear and casual clothing to the world market.

YKK Vietnam Co. is building another plant in the country, this time in Ha Nam Province in the suburbs of Hanoi, to be completed in July next year. It already has a plant near Ho Chi Minh City.

In 2020, the local subsidiary aims to boost its overall production in Vietnam by 40 percent from fiscal 2017 that ended in March this year. YKK declined to disclose the production capacity of its factories.

For YKK, China is still the largest production center, but the company is investing more in Vietnam as garment manufacturers are shifting out of China, where labor costs are rising fast, into Southeast Asia.

"The garment industry in Vietnam is producing mostly for exports, which means most of our products used in apparel in Vietnam are also being shipped out," Hiroki Ishimaru, operation production leader of YKK's corporate communications group, told NNA.

"However, we expect more customers will produce for the domestic market in response to an increase in demand for sewn products as the Vietnamese economy develops."

In the current fiscal year, YKK will invest 23.4 billion yen ($205 million) in Asia, about 45 percent of the 52.4 billion yen total amount set aside for investment in its fastening product group. (NNA/Kyodo)