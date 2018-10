Toyota-SoftBank

Toyota Motor Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp. said Thursday they will tie up in developing self-driving cars and other advanced automotive technologies.

Under their comprehensive partnership on mobility, the leading automaker and telecommunication conglomerate will set up and jointly invest in a new company that will work to boost services based on information and communication technologies.

