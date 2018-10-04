Baseball: Yomiuri to ask ex-manager Hara to take helm again

Tatsunori Hara

The Yomiuri Giants are looking to bring back Tatsunori Hara for a third stint as manager after Yoshinobu Takahashi steps down at the end of the season, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

Hara, 60, ended his second go-round as manager of the Tokyo-based Central League club when Takahashi took the reins in 2016. Hara's 12-year tenure over the 2002-2003 and 2006-2015 seasons included seven CL pennants and three Japan Series titles.

Takahashi, who ended his 18-year playing career with Yomiuri before taking up managerial duties, said Wednesday he will not lead the team next season after failing to win the league pennant during his three years in charge.

The Giants are currently sitting in third place in the league, still in the race for this year's CL Climax Series. The club finished second in 2016 and fourth last year.

Yomiuri owner Toshikazu Yamaguchi said Wednesday the ideal successor will have "experience and past achievements."

Hara led the Japanese national team to victory in the World Baseball Classic in 2009.

His 15-year playing career with the Giants from 1981 included 382 home runs and 1,093 RBIs in 1,697 games. He was named the CL's Most Valuable Player in 1983, the year when he lead the league with 103 RBIs.