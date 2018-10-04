Isuzu to enter tie-up talks with U.S. engine maker Cummins

Isuzu Motor

Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors Ltd. said Thursday it will enter talks with U.S. engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. on the joint development of more eco-friendly diesel engines.

Aiming to work out the details of the envisaged partnership by the end of the year, Isuzu, which terminated a capital tie-up with Toyota Motor Corp. in August, said it is also hoping to cooperate with the world's leading diesel engine maker in the area of electrification technologies.

Isuzu's intention to form the partnership became strong around April amid tighter environmental regulations across the world. The Tokyo-headquartered company said in a statement it will form "most suitable partnerships in each technical area for our business growth."

Cummins, founded in 1919, annually sells 1.2 million engines, including those manufactured for industrial purposes.