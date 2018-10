Tokyo stocks fell Thursday as concerns grew over emerging markets due to higher U.S. Treasury yields and some investors continued to lock in recent gains.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 135.34 points, or 0.56 percent, from Wednesday at 23,975.62. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 1.54 points, or 0.09 percent, lower at 1,801.19.

Decliners were led by pharmaceutical, chemical, and consumer credit issues.