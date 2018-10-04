Mitch McConnell Plans To Keep FBI’s Brett Kavanaugh Report Private

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 4: U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) celebrates with his wife Elaine Chao at his election night event November 4, 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky. McConnell defeated Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes....

The FBI probe into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be shown to the Senate today, and Republicans want to prevent the report’s findings from going public.

MCCONNELL PLANS TO KEEP FBI’S KAVANAUGH REPORT PRIVATE

Once the FBI report is finalized, it wlll first head to the White House before the Senate Judiciary Committee receives it. However, there is no consensus among Senators over how much information from the report should be made public.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell intends to only allow Senators to see the FBI’s findings. “We will get an FBI report soon,” McConnell said to reporters. “It will be made available to each senator and only senators will be allowed to look at it. That’s the way these reports are always handled.”

However, given the magnitude of the situation, others believe the report should be made public, albeit with the removal of compromising personal information. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer subscribes to that train of thought, saying, “There’s a growing consensus in the Senate that when the FBI’s investigation is complete, the finding should be released publicly with any personal information redacted.”

Other Senators are mixed on what should happen. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is anxious over how people may be reluctant to speak with the FBI going forward if the report is made public, whereas the Senate Judiciary Committee’s top Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) thinks it might be best to keep it private because the FBI may not come to a conclusion.

However, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Committee, and Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) believe releasing the whole report is the best choice. “They need to see it all,” Kennedy exclaimed. “I think its contents need to be made available to the American people. I trust them to decide.”