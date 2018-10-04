Brexit: EU's Tusk tells May to 'get down to business'

European Council President Donald Tusk and Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar underlined the need for more intense Brexit negotiations in the run up to an October 18 European summit

Brussels (AFP) - EU President Donald Tusk warned Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday that, with her Conservative Party conference finished, she must make a serious effort to negotiate a Brexit deal.

"I was a party leader myself for 15 years and I know what the rules of party politics are, but now that the Tory party conference is over we should get down to business," Tusk declared.

Speaking alongside Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who echoed the need for more intense negotiations in the run up to an October 18 European summit, Tusk adopted a notably stern tone.

"Telling the truth, even if difficult and unpleasant, is the best way of showing respect for partners," he said.

"Emotional arguments that stress the issue of dignity sound attractive, but they do not facilitate agreement.

"Unacceptable remarks that raise the temperature will achieve nothing except wasting more time. What needs to be done is maximum progress by the October European Council," he declared.

Tusk's office has invited May to address the other 27 EU leaders on October 17, the eve of the summit that he has previously described as the "moment of truth" for Brexit negotiations.

If May accepts the invitation, she will have a chance to convince her peers a breakthrough in the search for a negotiated Brexit is possible and a deal can be finalised before Britain leaves the bloc at the end of March.

Some diplomats in Brussels have suggested the leaders could then talk through the night and approve the outlines of an agreement while they are still in Brussels for the broader October 18 talks.

Dangerous impasse

But others expect a deal, if any proves possible, will have to wait for an extraordinary summit in November. Either way, the two sides will have to resolve the issue of the post-Brexit Irish border.

"I'm very keen to see an agreement concluded by November if at all possible," Vardakar said. "I think that's in the interests of Ireland, the EU and the UK. So let's get down to business."

Brussels insists the Brexit divorce deal must include a legally-binding "backstop" to prohibit a restored "hard border" between the British province of Northern Ireland, and the Irish Republic, which will remain an EU member.

May warns she will never accept a deal which infringes on British sovereignty and is calling for a transitional form of common market for goods between the EU and all of the United Kingdom.

European leaders in turn warn this would undermine the integrity of their own single market, leaving the talks at a dangerous impasse.

"Today, after my long discussion with my guest, the Taoiseach, I want to say that the EU is united behind Ireland and the need to preserve the Northern Ireland peace process," Tusk said.

"Despite the UK government's rejection of the original EU backstop proposal, we will not give up seeking a workable solution that fully respects the Good Friday Agreement as well as the integrity of the Single Market and the customs union."

Tusk also condemned once again British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt for comparing the European Union to the Soviet Union. Asked by a reporter whether Hunt should resign he snorted: "That's not my problem."