Tennis: Osaka cruises past Goerges into China Open quarterfinals

Tennis: Osaka at China Open

Japan's Naomi Osaka breezed by Germany's Julia Goerges in straight sets Thursday and advanced to the China Open quarterfinals.

Osaka, the world No. 6, claimed a 6-1, 6-2 victory against No. 10 Goerges in little over an hour at China's National Tennis Center.

"It feels good (to win). The last time I played on this court, I lost," said Osaka, who added she wanted to play well today in celebration of her coach Sascha Bajin's birthday.

Goerges, who cracked the top-10 for the first time this season, committed 31 unforced errors and was unable to contend with her Japanese-Haitian opponent's nearly flawless service game.

Osaka nailed six aces and won 93 percent of points on first serve, winning 100 percent in the second set alone.

She will face either Germany's Angelique Kerber or home-favorite Zhang Shuai in the quarterfinals.

Osaka narrowly missed out on a third WTA title after losing to the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the Toray Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo last month.

The 20-year-old holds a 13-1 record since her maiden Grand Slam winning run at the U.S. Open, and has already qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore later this month.