Japan's key bond yield ends at highest since Jan. 2016

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond ended Thursday at its highest level since the Bank of Japan introduced its negative interest-rate policy in January 2016, tracking an overnight rise in the long-term U.S. Treasury yield.

The yield on the No. 352, 0.1 percent issue, the main barometer of long-term interest rates, ended interdealer trading at 0.155 percent, up 0.020 percentage point from Wednesday's close.

The price of the December futures contract for 10-year bonds declined 0.21 point to 149.96 on the Osaka Exchange.