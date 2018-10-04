Dollar stays in lower 114 yen after hitting 11-month high

The U.S. dollar stayed in the lower 114 yen range after hitting an 11-month high Thursday in Tokyo, as traders grew wary on a rapid rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 114.29-31 yen compared with 114.47-57 yen in New York and 113.87-89 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It moved between 114.22 yen and 114.55 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 114.40 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1493-1494 and 131.36-40 yen against $1.1472-1482 and 131.36-46 yen in New York and $1.1579-1580 and 131.85-89 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

The dollar climbed to its highest level in 11 months early in the morning, but later lost steam with its upside capped by lower Tokyo and Hong Kong stocks, dealers said.

"Traders bought the dollar in early Tokyo deals following a rise in 10-year U.S. bond yields, but later thought it was too rapid and could negatively affect U.S. stocks," said Yukio Ishizuki, a senior foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities Co. "Such growing wariness also capped the dollar's upside."

"The rapid climb in long-term U.S. Treasury yields prompted investors to lock in recent gains. The market needs some time to digest the steep rise in long-term U.S. bond yields," he said.

Still, the U.S. currency was firmly supported by strong U.S. economic data released overnight including an ADP employment report and an Institute of Supply Management report on the U.S. nonmanufacturing sector, both for September.

"Market players gradually grew cautious about a risk of overheating in the U.S. economy, but a robust demand for the dollar from Japanese firms planning to invest in foreign companies also underpinned the U.S. currency's downside," said Ishizuki.