Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho laid out the groundwork for slasher films, but it was John Carpenter’s Halloween that gave this variety of horror a mainstream push. His low-budget flick was an unprecedented success, inspiring a wealth of copycats and a myriad of sequels. In commemoration of Halloween’s fortieth anniversary, a new installment in the series will hit theaters this month, positioning itself […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.