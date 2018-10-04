Alex Smith Appears On ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover For Clay Matthews Hit

Texans' John Simon Signs with Colts

Alex Smith appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated this week for the first time in six years and the third time in his career. However, the photo is of the Redskins signal caller being taken down by Clay Matthews.

This is the first time a Washington player has appeared on the cover since Robert Griffin III during his 2013 sophomore season. Smith was traded to Washington this season for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The cover shot is part of the magazine’s dive into the NFL’s questionable roughing-the-passer calls this season. After a noticeable increase in calls and confusion over how defenders should tackle quarterbacks, multiple players have come to criticize the rule.