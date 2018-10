On Wednesday, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, made their first official visit to Chichester as part of their tour of Sussex. When they arrived, they were greeted and welcomed with cheers and chants. Meghan wore an Armani cream coat, Hugo Boss leather skirt, and shirt from And Other Stories. During their […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.