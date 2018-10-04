Honda to invest $86 million to raise scooter production in India

Honda sales outlet in India

A wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co. said Thursday it will spend 6.3 billion rupees ($86 million) to boost its production capacity for scooters in India to meet growing demand in the world's largest motorcycle market.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. plans to add a new production line at a plant in the western state of Gujarat to lift its annual production capacity to 1.8 million scooters from 1.2 million at the plant.

Demand for scooters has surged in recent years in India on the back of a rising number of working women. Scooter sales jumped 2.2-fold to 5.6 million units in the five years to March 2017, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

The plan will raise the subsidiary's overall capacity to 7 million motorcycles a year by 2020 from the current 6.4 million, the local company said in a release.