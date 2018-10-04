Mitch McConnell Sets Key Vote On Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court Nomination For Friday

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 4: U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) celebrates with his wife Elaine Chao at his election night event November 4, 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky. McConnell defeated Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes....

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday set a key vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for Friday.

On Thursday morning, senators started reviewing an FBI report of its investigation into Kavanaugh, which started after lawmakers demanded one last Friday. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said Thursday there is “no hint of misconduct” by Kavanaugh, a statement that strongly suggests the judge could be confirmed to the lifetime appointment.

McConnell has said he hopes to keep the FBI’s report private. According to Politico, one copy of it is set to be kept “in a secure facility in the Capitol basement.”

Grassley noted in a series of tweets Thursday morning that the report would be shared following rules for a “loan agreement” of Executive Branch materials to the Senate that dates to a pact made during the Barack Obama Administration in 2009. The Iowa Republican also said top-ranking Democrats on the Committee, like California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, agreed to this memorandum when it was first created.

White House spokesman Raj Shah also tweeted the White House’s statement on the bureau’s supplemental background probe into Kavanaugh, and said that it involved more than 1,200 questions and “half a million pages of documents.”

“With this additional information, the White House is fully confident the Senate will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” the statement read.

Many Democrats remain angry that federal investigators did not interview neither Kavanaugh nor his first sexual assault accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, as part of their inquiry. Ford reportedly offered this week to provide the FBI with notes from her polygraph test and other relevant materials.

On Wednesday, Kavanaugh supporters attempted to seize on a statement from a supposed former boyfriend of Ford that claims she never told him about her alleged assault during their six-year relationship from 1992 to 1998. This is consistent with the psychology professor’s testimony, as she said last week that she first revealed her alleged assault to a close friend in 2012.