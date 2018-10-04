Highly anticipated televised food 'Oscars' announce awards categories

More details have been released on the highly anticipated debut of The World Restaurant Awards, a televised gastronomic event that will be broadcast out of Paris next year as the "Oscars" of the food world.

Created to rival the influential World's 50 Best Restaurants awards, organizers of the World Restaurant Awards said previously that their aim is to bring the glitz and "glamour" of music, film and fashion awards shows to the world of haute gastronomy.

This week, creators Joe Warwick and Andrea Petrini revealed that unlike the format of the 50 Best -- which ranks dining destinations against one another -- their event will honor restaurants across 18 categories.

"The 18 categories for the inaugural edition of the awards, divided into 'Big' and 'Small' plates, were conceived to champion excellence and integrity, while trying to better promote the diversity of the world's restaurant community," they explain on the website.

Along with the predictable 'Restaurant of the Year' award, the event will also include more cheeky categories like best 'Tattoo-free chef' and 'Instagram Account of the Year.'

It's worth noting that the organizers have a bitter history with the World's 50 Best: Warwick is the co-founder of the original awards, while Petrini is also the former regional France chairman for the ranking.

The rebel duo are outspoken critics of the list, having lambasted its "arbitrary pop chart approach."

The World Restaurant Awards takes place in Paris on February 18, 2019.

Here are the categories:

Restaurant of the Year

Chosen from the winners of the other 2019 'Large Plates'

Arrival of the Year

Restaurants opened between Sept. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018

House Special

Restaurants defined by one particular dish

Off-Map Destination

Remote restaurants where the journey to get there is a story

Original Thinking

Highlighting envelope-pushing creativity and artistic expression

Enduring Classic

Exceptional restaurants open for at least 50 years

Event of the Year

Recognizing restaurant residencies and pop-ups

Atmosphere of the Year

Considering restaurant service, acoustics and overall ambience

No Reservations Required

For places where it's possible to turn up without a booking

Ethical Thinking

Rewarding environmental and social responsibility

Forward Drinking

Focusing on fresh ideas

Collaboration of the Year

Rewarding restaurants for the work with suppliers

Instagram Account of the Year

Picked from the restaurant world's social media platform of choice

Trolley of the Year

For those that believe table-side service should always be in fashion

Tattoo-Free Chef

For toque stars whose bodies aren't canvases

Red Wine-Serving Restaurant

For those who shun current fashion by still championing the red grape

Tweezer-Free Kitchen

Searching for a more hands-on style of plating

Long-Form Journalism

Because the world still needs in-depth restaurant writing