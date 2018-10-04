Democrats Blast FBI Report On Kavanaugh Investigation As ‘Incomplete,’ Accuse White House Of Constraining Probe

Government Shutdown Looms As Sen. Chuck Schumer Heads To White House For Talks

Democratic lawmakers on Friday criticized the FBI’s report on its investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, calling the inquiry “incomplete.”

“The most notable part of this report is what’s not in it,” said California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top-ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Feinstein also pointed out that the bureau didn’t interview Kavanaugh or Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her in high school in 1982, as part of their investigation. Feinsten and several other Democrats also claimed the White House was attempting to constrain the probe.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, agreed with Feinstein that the inquiry and report were unsatisfactory and demanded the latter be made public, amid pushes from some Republicans to make it private.

“Why shouldn’t America see all the facts?” Schumer questioned.

“The fact that there’s only one document in there for 100 senators is another example of constraining the ability of all senators and the American public to see the whole truth and nothing but,” the Senate minority leader added.

A vote to confirm Kavanaugh has been set for Friday. Two critical GOP votes to approve the judge, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and Maine Sen. Susan Collins, said Friday they were satisfied with the FBI investigation and report. This latest development further suggests Kavanaugh is increasingly closer to being confirmed to serve on the nation’s highest court.

White House officials have insisted the inquiry into Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assaults is thorough, even though many people have slammed it for having a very narrow scope and only a few witnesses being interviewed. Many of the 53-year-old judge’s former college classmates and friends have disputed claims he made in his testimony about his drinking habits. Kavanaugh has denied all allegations of sexual assault against him from four women.

In a statement early Friday morning, the White House said the process to confirm Kavanaugh is the “most comprehensive review of a Supreme Court nominee in history.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s cloture filing Wednesday night was made to push for a procedural vote on Kavanaugh on Friday.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota pointed out that McConnell made this move before the rest of the senate even got a chance to look at the FBI report.