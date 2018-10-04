Famous Thai beach to close down indefinitely for restoration

Maya Bay

Maya Bay, a scenic bay in southern Thailand where the 2000 film "The Beach" starring Leonardo DiCaprio was shot, will remain closed to tourists indefinitely to allow more time for its damaged ecosystem to recover, it was announced Thursday.

The bay was initially shut down by the Department of National Parks for four months from June 1 due to severe damage caused to its coral reef and huge amounts of rubbish left behind by hordes of tourists, and those who cater to them, on Maya Beach.

But the department recently concluded that more time is needed for a complete recovery, including that of coral reefs severely damaged by visitors and by the boats that bring them.

According to the department's statistics, the Phi Phi Islands -- including Phi Phi Don, the largest and most populated island, and Phi Phi Leh, the second largest in which Maya Bay is located -- welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors a month.

Before its closure, more than 5,000 visitors had gone to Maya Bay on about 300 boats each day, officials said.

They said boat operators will no longer be allowed to drop anchor in waters off Maya Beach even after the bay reopens, at the risk of losing their tourism licenses. Rather they will have to tie their boats to buoys that will be made available.

Tourists visiting the island by speedboat in the future will be dropped off on the opposite side from Maya Bay, and will have to use a yet-to-be built crosswalk to reach Maya Beach over land.

Because of the unsustainable number of tourists, the famous bay has long been plagued by litter such as plastic items, cigarette butts, and bottles and cups, which not only detract from the scenery but also harm marine life.