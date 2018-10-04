Marriott group expands homeshare offering to Paris, Rome and Lisbon

The industry leader has decided to make a name in the market for short-term rentals by expanding its homeshare offer, following the American group's five-month pilot in London in partnership with a home rental sharing management company.

This spring, the Marriott International group announced ambitions to rival the likes of Airbnb with a pilot homeshare service. The group then embarked on a five-month test phase in partnership with Hostmaker.

Following the pilot's success, the hotel industry giant has decided to expand the service to Rome, Paris and Lisbon, allowing travelers to stay in one of more than 340 curated properties rather than an apartment hotel. Dubbed "Tribute Portfolio Homes," the group's offer comprises properties with one or more bedrooms, with full kitchens and with in-unit laundry facilities. Like Airbnb, which sometimes lists unusual properties, this new portfolio features rentals with a particular charm. Paris lodgings, for example, include a three-bedroom atelier with views of the Eiffel Tower. Guests can also expect an in-person welcome and check-in experience, as well as access to 24/7 support from Hostmaker.

During the pilot, the hotel group found that, on average, visitors stayed twice as long in its curated properties than in regular hotel accommodation.