Saudi Arabia to set up refinery in Pakistani coastal city

China-led development of Gwadar port in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia has decided to set up a refinery in Pakistan's southwestern coastal city of Gwadar as part of the ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, a Pakistani government minister said Thursday.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar told a press conference that the decision emerged from a three-day visit by delegation of Saudi investors to Pakistan this week.

He said the refinery to be set up under a government-to-government agreement will be co-owned by Saudi Arabian Oil Co. and Pakistan State Oil Co., which are both state-owned companies.

The cost and capacity would be worked out ahead of a visit of the Saudi oil minister Khalid Al Falih in November.

It would be Pakistan's sole refinery in the government sector, as two others in Karachi were divested under commitments to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. The country has currently four privately owned refineries with an installed capacity of nearly 10 million barrels of crude.

Sarwar said that feasibility of another refinery in Baluchistan province, where Gwadar is located, will be discussed when a delegation of investors from the United Arab Emirates visits soon.

Pakistan and China envisage Gwadar becoming an oil transfer hub, with storage tanks and refineries. Oil products would be sent from there to China's far-western region of Xinjiang by tanker trucks or through a pipeline.