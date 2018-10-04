Lebron James’ Arrival Drives Demand For Laker Tickets Up 427 Percent From Last Season

LeBron James makes preseason debut with Lakers

StubHub’s top-selling game this season is the Los Angeles Lakers’ opening game, which will feature new signee Lebron James.

Lebron Powers Lakers’ Ticket Sales To 427 Percent Increase

Season 16 for the Lakers forward proves its magnitude before it even began. At the seasoned age of 33, James still has the greatest pull in the NBA when it comes to putting fans in seats. Immediately after James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Lakers, TickPick’s prices for preseason tickets doubled.

The estimated regular season ticket price surged 60 percent above average, making the Lakers by far the most expensive ticket in basketball. The same day, StubHub listed Lakers home-opener tickets at $545. A dramatic contrast from last season’s home opener at Staples Center, which was sold for the low price of $60.

James made his preseason debut with the Lakers on Sunday, a 124-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

His influence on team revenue through ticketing is unprecedented. Four of the top five all-time ticketing seasons for Cleveland came when James joined the Cavaliers for his second go with the team.

StubHub spokesperson Cameron Papp said of James’ empirical influence on revenue. “There are only a few athletes in all of sports who can sway ticket demand, both home and away, like he can.”

Clearly, fans are excited to watch the King play in Los Angeles.