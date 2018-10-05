Pence accuses China of meddling in U.S. politics ahead of elections

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday accused China of interfering in American politics and democracy in an attempt to undermine President Donald Trump ahead of November's midterm elections as the world's two largest economies have escalated a trade war.

Speaking at a Washington think tank, Pence condemned China's militarization of the disputed South China Sea and its attempt to undermine Japan's administration of the Senkaku Islands, a group of East China Sea islets claimed by Beijing and Taiwan.

Citing China's massive and chronic trade surplus with the United States and Beijing's trade practices such as forced technology transfer, Pence demanded that Beijing "pursue trade policies that are free, fair, and reciprocal," or Washington will continue to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports.

Pence told the Hudson Institute that China has initiated "an unprecedented effort to influence American public opinion" in the run-up to the midterm elections and with the 2020 presidential election in sight.

"Beijing is employing a whole-of-government approach to advance its influence and benefit its interests. It's employing this power in more proactive and coercive ways to interfere in the domestic policies and politics of the United States," he said.

"To put it bluntly, President Trump's leadership is working; and China wants a different American president," he added.

Pence criticized Beijing's military buildup and its attempts to alter the status quo in the South and East China seas, saying the country "now spends as much on its military as the rest of Asia combined, and Beijing has prioritized capabilities to erode America's military advantages -- on land, at sea, in the air, and in space."

"China wants nothing less than to push the United States of America from the Western Pacific and attempt to prevent us from coming to the aid of our allies," he said.

Pence pointed to routine patrols by Chinese ships around the Senkaku Islands, "which are administered by Japan."

The vice president said he will unveil new measures and programs to support a free and open Indo-Pacific when he attends two regional summits next month in lieu of Trump.

"On behalf of the president, I will deliver the message that America's commitment to the Indo-Pacific has never been stronger," he said of his planned attendance at Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related summits in Singapore and a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Papua New Guinea.