Where to go this holiday season when you're on a budget

Looking for a cheap and cheerful winter holiday getaway this year? Toronto has been named the most "wallet-friendly" destination in online travel site Kayak's 2018 winter holiday guide for North America.

Along with ideas for the most budget-friendly destinations this holiday season, Kayak's "Holiday Travel Hacker" includes lists for the top-trending destinations for New Year's Eve and skiers.

At a median airfare of USD$271 from the US to Toronto, Canada's biggest city tops the list of most affordable -- and festive -- getaways in North America. Kayak, perhaps generously, calls the Toronto Christmas Market among the world's best and recommends their beer gardens and visits to their holiday displays.

Banff, in Alberta, Canada takes the top spot for trending ski destinations 2018, while the Bahamas tops the charts for the most popular place to ring in the new year.

Here are the top 10 lists from Kayak's Holiday Travel Hacker:

Most wallet-friendly destinations in North America:

1. Toronto, Canada

2. Boston, Massachusetts

3. Orlando, Florida

4. Las Vegas, Nevada

5. New York, New York

6. Atlanta, Georgia

7. Charleston, South Carolina

8. Vancouver, British Columbia

9. Chicago, Illinois

10. Nashville, Tennessee

Top ski destinations:

1. Banff, Alberta

2. Quebec City, Quebec

3. Taos, New Mexico

4. Big Sky, Montana

5. Stowe, Vermont

6. Jay, Vermont

7. Mount-Tremblant, Montreal

8. Mammoth Lakes, California

9. North Conway, New Hampshire

10. Breckenridge, Colorado

Top destinations for New Year's Eve

1. The Bahamas

2. Florence, Italy

3. Palm Springs, California

4. Cartagena, Colombia

5. Jamaica

6. US Virgin Islands

7. New Orleans

8. Aruba

9. Zurich, Switzerland

10. Paris, France