リアルさ、ストーリー性、そして楽しさという特徴を兼ね備えた「WWE 2K19」には、WWEやNXT、205の大人気スーパースターたちはもちろん、WWEのレジェンドやホールオブフェイマー（栄誉殿堂入り選手）が勢ぞろいで登場。

さまざまな種類の試合とオプション、充実のクリエーション機能、各種定番モードなど、魅力あふれるゲームプレイがWWE ユニバースを盛り上げます。

「WWE 2K19」の開発の限界を押し広げるだけでなく、革新的な物語を生み出し、あらゆる要素を“本物の面白さ”によって裏打ちして熱烈なファンの期待に応えること。これが“限界を打ち破れ！”というキャッチフレーズを掲げたキャンペーンにおいて私たちが目指したものです。 史上最大の登場キャラクター数、WWEスーパースターのダニエル・ブライアンにスポットライトを当てた2K Showcaseの復活、Big HeadやBlock Bodyといった愉快な試合設定やWWE Towersの実装、さまざまな機能の追加や改良、他の追従を許さない充実の作成ツールとMyCAREERの完全新作ストーリーなど、「WWE 2K19」はきっとすべての方にお楽しみいただけるものと思います。

(C) 2005-2018 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and its subsidiaries. 2K and the 2K logo are trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. (C) 2018 WWE. All Rights Reserved. Developed by YUKE'S Co., Ltd. YUKE'S Co., Ltd. and its logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of YUKE'S Co., Ltd. The ratings icon is a trademark of the Entertainment Software Association. “PlayStation family mark” and “PS4 logo” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.