Dollar trades in upper 113 yen zone in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen range early Friday in Tokyo, almost unchanged from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.92-93 yen compared with 113.87-97 yen in New York and 114.29-31 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1517-1517 and 131.22-26 yen against $1.1510-1520 and 131.13-23 yen in New York and $1.1493-1494 and 131.36-40 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

In New York on Thursday, the dollar met selling against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, as traders grew risk-averse on falling U.S. stocks, dealers said.