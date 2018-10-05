ポリス、デビュー・アルバム発売40周年を記念して、全作品が収録された限定のLPボックス・セット発売決定

1978年に発売されたポリスのデビュー・アルバム『OUTLANDOS D’AMOUR』の40周年を記念して、ポリスの全スタジオ・アルバムと、アルバム未収録曲やシングルＢ面曲12曲を収録したボーナス・ディスクP『Flexible Strategies』が収録されたボックス・セットが発売決定。（輸入盤の取り扱い）

リマスターとカッティングはアビイ・ロード・スタジオのMiles Ｓｈｏｗｅｌｌが担当。ハーフ・スピード・マスタリングで180g重量盤ブラック・ヴィニール仕様となる。

ハードカバーの豪華仕様パッケージには、24ページに及ぶバンドのプライベートで所有していた貴重な写真付き12”x12”ブックレットが収録される。

バンドの公式Facebookには告知動画が公開された。

完全限定の商品となるのでご予約はお早目に。

＜収録内容＞

Outlandos d'Amour (1978)

Side One:

Next to You

So Lonely

Roxanne

Hole in My Life

Peanuts

Side Two:

Can't Stand Losing You

Truth Hits Everybody

Born in the '50s

Be My Girl – Sally

Masoko Tanga

Reggatta de Blanc (1979)

Side One:

Message in a Bottle

Reggatta de Blanc

It's Alright for You

Bring on the Night

Deathwish

Side Two:

Walking on the Moon

On Any Other Day

The Bed's Too Big Without You

Contact

Does Everyone Stare

No Time This Time

Zenyatta Mondatta (1980)

Side One:

Don't Stand So Close to Me

Driven to Tears

When the World Is Running Down, You Make the Best of What's Still Around

Canary in a Coalmine

Voices Inside My Head

Bombs Away

Side Two:

De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da

Behind My Camel

Man in a Suitcase

Shadows in the Rain

The Other Way of Stopping

Ghost in the Machine (1981)

Side One:

Spirits in the Material World

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Invisible Sun

Hungry for You (J'aurais toujours faim de toi)

Demolition Man

Side Two:

Too Much Information

Rehumanize Yourself

One World (Not Three)

Ωmegaman

Synchronicity (1983)

Side One:

Synchronicity I

Walking in Your Footsteps

O My God

Mother

Miss Gradenko

Synchronicity II

Side Two:

Every Breath You Take

King of Pain

Wrapped Around Your Finger

Tea in the Sahara

Bonus Disc: Flexible Strategies (2018)

Side One:

Dead End Job (1978)

Landlord (1979)

Visions Of The Night (1979)

Friends (1980)

A Sermon (1980)

Shambelle (1981)

Side Two:

Flexible Strategies (1981)

Low Life (1981)

Murder By Numbers (1983)

Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (1983)

Someone To Talk To (1983)

Once Upon A Daydream (1983)