ポリス、デビュー・アルバム発売40周年を記念して、全作品が収録された限定のLPボックス・セット発売決定

1978年に発売されたポリスのデビュー・アルバム『OUTLANDOS D’AMOUR』の40周年を記念して、ポリスの全スタジオ・アルバムと、アルバム未収録曲やシングルＢ面曲12曲を収録したボーナス・ディスクP『Flexible Strategies』が収録されたボックス・セットが発売決定。（輸入盤の取り扱い）
リマスターとカッティングはアビイ・ロード・スタジオのMiles Ｓｈｏｗｅｌｌが担当。ハーフ・スピード・マスタリングで180g重量盤ブラック・ヴィニール仕様となる。
ハードカバーの豪華仕様パッケージには、24ページに及ぶバンドのプライベートで所有していた貴重な写真付き12”x12”ブックレットが収録される。
バンドの公式Facebookには告知動画が公開された。
https://www.facebook.com/thepolice/videos/301113374049233/?xts%!B(MISSING)0%!D(MISSING)=68.ARAAJsKVkKJv65elbN-qE6x4iFibUP326-expim79hTdAe8szObcKMkL8X2Q1WN5qFA7FWsRjJDHVw7Fhn5KLaH6MQcoTh8ORLZPDAfZYUMuJ83wumnilP-28H2RWyEqlryPDwB1B2lNBw8sxQLk3ItUncA-mXG5-wfR8MpzEooOcQ6AOs&tn=-R
完全限定の商品となるのでご予約はお早目に。
■商品購入はこちら
https://store.universal-music.co.jp/product/6763250/
＜収録内容＞
Outlandos d'Amour (1978)
Side One:
Next to You
So Lonely
Roxanne
Hole in My Life
Peanuts
Side Two:
Can't Stand Losing You
Truth Hits Everybody
Born in the '50s
Be My Girl – Sally
Masoko Tanga
Reggatta de Blanc (1979)
Side One:
Message in a Bottle
Reggatta de Blanc
It's Alright for You
Bring on the Night
Deathwish
Side Two:
Walking on the Moon
On Any Other Day
The Bed's Too Big Without You
Contact
Does Everyone Stare
No Time This Time
Zenyatta Mondatta (1980)
Side One:
Don't Stand So Close to Me
Driven to Tears
When the World Is Running Down, You Make the Best of What's Still Around
Canary in a Coalmine
Voices Inside My Head
Bombs Away
Side Two:
De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da
Behind My Camel
Man in a Suitcase
Shadows in the Rain
The Other Way of Stopping
Ghost in the Machine (1981)
Side One:
Spirits in the Material World
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Invisible Sun
Hungry for You (J'aurais toujours faim de toi)
Demolition Man
Side Two:
Too Much Information
Rehumanize Yourself
One World (Not Three)
Ωmegaman
Synchronicity (1983)
Side One:
Synchronicity I
Walking in Your Footsteps
O My God
Mother
Miss Gradenko
Synchronicity II
Side Two:
Every Breath You Take
King of Pain
Wrapped Around Your Finger
Tea in the Sahara
Bonus Disc: Flexible Strategies (2018)
Side One:
Dead End Job (1978)
Landlord (1979)
Visions Of The Night (1979)
Friends (1980)
A Sermon (1980)
Shambelle (1981)
Side Two:
Flexible Strategies (1981)
Low Life (1981)
Murder By Numbers (1983)
Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (1983)
Someone To Talk To (1983)
Once Upon A Daydream (1983)