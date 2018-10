Tokyo shares slid Friday morning, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street amid concerns over a sharp rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 190.98 points, or 0.8 percent, from Thursday to 23,784.64. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 9.22 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,791.97.

Decliners were led by chemical, nonferrous metal, and mining issues.