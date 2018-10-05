Baseball: Yomiuri left-hander Yamaguchi to retire

Tetsuya Yamaguchi

Yomiuri Giants left-hander Tetsuya Yamaguchi will retire at the end of the season, sources close to the matter revealed Friday.

Yamaguchi, who played in 60 or more games for a record ninth straight season in 2016, has suffered a slump in recent years and did not take the mound for the Giants' top team this season.

The 34-year-old joined the Giants in 2006 as a developmental player after spending three seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks' rookie league affiliate.

He was awarded Central League Rookie of the Year in his breakout season in 2008, when he went 11-2 with a 2.32 ERA over 67 games, and contributed to Yomiuri's Japan Series championship in 2009.

Yamaguchi won the best middle reliever award three times, and held the Nippon Professional Baseball record for 273 holds until being surpassed by Nippon Ham left-hander Naoki Miyanishi this season.

Over 642 appearances, Yamaguchi posted a 52-27 record with 29 saves and a 2.34 ERA.