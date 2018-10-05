Dollar hovers in upper 113 yen on falling U.S. stocks

The U.S. dollar hovered in the upper 113 yen range Friday morning in Tokyo with its upside limited by an overnight drop in U.S. stocks.

At noon, the dollar fetched 113.89-90 yen compared with 113.87-97 yen in New York and 114.29-31 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1508-1510 and 131.08-10 yen against $1.1510-1520 and 131.13-23 yen in New York and $1.1493-1494 and 131.36-40 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

The dollar came under selling pressure against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, as investors grew risk-averse on a fall on Wall Street the previous day. But it also found support amid the recent hike in long-term U.S. interest rates.

"Some traders were prompted to sell the dollar to lock in recent gains after it rapidly climbed against the yen," said a foreign exchange broker.