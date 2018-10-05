Soccer: Minamino helps Salzburg overcome Celtic in Europa League

Salzburg's Takumi Minamino

Takumi Minamino netted the goal that put Salzburg ahead in their 3-1 come-from-behind win against Celtic in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

After Israel international Munas Dabbur levelled in the 55th minute at Red Bull Arena, the Japanese striker fired past Celtic keeper Craig Gordon from close range six minutes later to give the home team the lead.

Odsonne Edouard had fired the Scottish team in front after just two minutes.

Dabbur picked up a brace with a late penalty, and the win puts the Austrian side top of Group B on six points after two fixtures.

Minamino was named as a midfielder in Hajime Moriyasu's squad for Japan's upcoming friendlies against Panama and Uruguay later this month.