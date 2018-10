Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday, weighed down by sluggish high-tech issues and an overnight fall in U.S. shares.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 191.90 points, or 0.80 percent, from Thursday at 23,783.72. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 8.54 points, or 0.47 percent, lower at 1,792.65.

Decliners were led by nonferrous metal, chemical, and mining issues.