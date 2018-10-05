Luxury Dubai hotel now serving bougie cappuccino made with 24-carat gold

For their moneyed guests and for local Instagram snap-happy shutterbugs and influencers, Dubai's luxury Burj Al Arab hotel has created a bougie cappuccino made with 24-karat gold.

You could call it the money shot. The hotel, famous for its sail-like silhouette across the Dubai skyline, has created "The Ultimate Gold Cappuccino" at its atrium café, the Sahn Eddar lounge.

Along with blending "a generous quantity" of 24-carat gold into the espresso, the drink is then topped with Italian gold flakes and embellished with the trademark sail-like design on the cappuccino foam.

The drink is paired with a chocolate marshmallow, also sprinkled with a shower of finely-milled gold flakes.

The mid-afternoon coffee break set is served on a fine-bone, gold-gilded china in keeping with the theme.

Though bougie, indeed, the Ultimate Gold Cappuccino is not completely out of the regular Joe's reach at AED 95 or about USD $26.