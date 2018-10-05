Japan's key bond yield ends lower as Japanese stocks dip

The yield on the bellwether 10-year Japanese government bond finished lower Friday as investors bought the safe-haven debt on weak Japanese stocks and to adjust their positions following recent selling.

The yield on the No. 352, 0.1 percent issue, the main barometer of long-term interest rates, ended interdealer trading at 0.145 percent, down 0.010 percentage point from Thursday's close.

The price of the December futures contract for 10-year bonds gained 0.13 point to 150.09 on the Osaka Exchange.