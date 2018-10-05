S. Korea's Lotte Group chairman freed, given 4 years probation

Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong Bin

South Korea's Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong Bin was released on Friday after an appeals court suspended his jail sentence on bribery charges and instead gave him four years probation.

Back in February, Shin had been sentenced by a lower court to two years and six months in prison for bribing ousted President Park Geun Hye and her close friend Choi Soon Sil.

In explaining its ruling Friday, the Seoul High Court said it took into account the possibility that Shin could not but offer bribes to Park, for fear that not doing so would affect the overall running of the company.

Park, who was ousted in March 2017 over a corruption scandal that had engulfed the country, received a prison term of 25 years and a fine of 20 billion won ($17.8 million), while Choi got a 20-year term.

Lotte Group said in a statement that it respects the result of the ruling.