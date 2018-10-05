Amid Rape Allegations, Cristiano Ronaldo Barred From National Games With Portugal

Ronaldo leads Portugal to 1-0 win vs. Morocco in World Cup 2018

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, the subject of a re-opened investigation of an alleged rape, has been left off of the Portuguese roster for national games against Poland and Scotland.

Ronaldo Sidelined From Portugal During Rape Investigation

The investigation stems from an alleged rape in a hotel room in 2009, after Ronaldo, 33, met Kathryn Mayorga at a Las Vegas nightclub. Mayorga gave extensive details in a thorough interview with German magazine Der Spiegel, which prompted a response by the footballer.

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me,” he expressed on Twitter, in both English and Portuguese. “Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.” He affirmed that he awaits the results of the police investigation with “tranquility.”

30 SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

Portugal coach Fernando Santos did not call up Ronaldo for this month’s games against Poland and Scotland and said the Juventus star will also not appear in games against Italy and Poland in November.

Ronaldo has scored three goals and assisted four others in seven Serie A games for Juventus, where he transferred for €100 million ($115 million) from Real Madrid in July. He has not appeared with the Portuguese national team since the round of 16 World Cup loss against Uruguay.