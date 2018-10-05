Dollar hovers in upper 113 yen zone ahead of U.S. jobs data

The U.S. dollar hovered in the upper 113 yen range Friday in Tokyo, as traders refrained from active trading ahead of the release of key U.S. jobs data later in the day.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 113.83-84 yen compared with 113.87-97 yen in New York and 114.29-31 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. It moved between 113.80 yen and 114.10 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 114.09 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1507-1508 and 130.99-131.03 yen against $1.1510-1520 and 131.13-23 yen in New York and $1.1493-1494 and 131.36-40 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

The dollar moved in a narrow range amid a lack of fresh trading incentives throughout the day, as investors were waiting for the release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for September, dealers said.

"The U.S. currency was stuck in Tokyo trading as buying on rising long-term U.S. Treasury yields was offset by selling on drops in Japanese and U.S. stocks," said Kengo Suzuki, chief foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho Securities Co.

The dollar's advance was also capped by growing concern over a rapid climb overnight in the 10-year Treasury yield to a seven-year high, as it could weigh on global stocks and possibly prompt dollar-selling against the yen amid a risk-off mood, the dealers said.

"Concerns over the rapid gain in U.S. bond yields have led investors to unload the dollar to lock in recent gains, but the unit will maintain its firmness against the yen, supported by a strong U.S. economic outlook," said Suzuki.

He added that a risk-averse mood did not prevail in the market after the dollar hit an 11-month high against the yen the previous day, underpinned by some key economic data including a stronger-than-expected ADP employment report for September.

"The dollar is likely to rise further (on increased risk appetite) after positive earnings reports for the July-September quarter by Japanese and U.S. companies are released from later this month," Suzuki said.