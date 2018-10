Peggy Sue Gerron, the inspiration for Buddy Holly‘s 1957 hit song, has died in Lubbock, Texas, at 78. While the focus of Holly’s single, Peggy Sue was actually in a relationship with Holly’s bandmate in The Crickets, Jerry Allison. Sue and Allison married in 1958, inspiring Holly’s song, “Peggy Sue Got Married,” which was released posthumously. […]

