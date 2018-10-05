Conor McGregor Vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Fight (Oct. 6) Preview: Time Start, Channel, Predictions

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 12: Conor McGregor celebrates after a first-round knockout victory over Jose Aldo in their featherweight title fight during UFC 194 on December 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor will be back in the Octagon on Saturday night for his first UFC fight in nearly two years, and tons of fans are eagerly anticipating the matchup.

McGregor vs. Khabib Fight Preview

UFC President Dana White said he believes more than three million fans could watch the UFC 229 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which will see McGregor face Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main card. The fight will start at 10 p.m. EST and the main event is pay-per-view only. The prelims will air on FS1, while the main card can also be live-streamed on UFC.TV or through Roku or smart TVs.

McGregor is 21-3 and hasn’t been seen in an MMA fight since November 2016. The brash, 30-year-old Irishman — who is a former lightweight and featherweight UFC champion — now competes as a lightweight. The 5-foot-9, 154-pound McGregor has won 18 of his 21 victories by knockouts or TKOs, and also famously lost to Floyd Mayweather in a highly-publicized boxing match in August 2017.

Nurmagomedov (26-0) is undefeated and has earned ten of his victories by decision and eight via submission. The other eight he won by KO or TKO. With his judo background and record, the 30-year-old Russian — who is about the same build (5-foot-10, 154 pounds) as McGregor — seems like the favorite to win Saturday’s fight.