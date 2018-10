On Thursday, former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the death of a man during a hit-and-run on the set of the movie Straight Outta Compton. Earlier this month, Knight pleaded no contest to manslaughter for the death of Terry Carter. Knight has been facing life in prison […]

