Soccer: Sharp-shooting Vieira lifts F Marinos past Consadole

Hugo Vieira of Yokohama F Marinos

Hugo Vieira set up Yokohama F Marinos' equalizer and scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Consadole Sapporo on Friday.

Consadole remained fourth in the league but would have moved up to third and into an Asian Champions League playoff spot with the three points but squandered their lead by surrendering goals to Teruhito Nakagawa and Hugo Vieira.

"I thought we played well again," said Marinos head coach Ange Postecoglou, whose club had thrashed Vegalta Sendai 5-2 last Saturday. "They scored a good goal ahead of us but even before that we had some good opportunities and we scored two fantastic goals and could have had a few more."

One-time England international Jay Bothroyd opened the scoring for Consadole in the 21st minute on a strong individual effort, dodging two defenders to create some space before lashing in with his left foot from just outside the penalty area.

Showing two could play that game, Nakagawa showed similar poise in front of goal three minutes later. Vieira's through pass from the "D" into the heart of the penalty area set up Nakagawa with just a defender and the keeper to beat.

The defender, who had been eyeing Vieira, turned and sprinted toward Nakagawa but slid past him on the greasy pitch. Nakagawa waited until the challenge evaporated, then fired past keeper Gu Sung Yun.

In the 43rd minute, Vieira and his teammates overwhelmed Consadole's back line with good movement. As Ryosuke Yamanaka approached Gu's goal from the left, Vieira slipped his marker in the middle of the penalty area, rushed forward and tapped in a perfect cross from Yamanaka to put the hosts in front.

"I saw Yama coming up. He always crosses the way he did. I trusted him, ran to my spot and scored," Vieira said of his third goal in two games.