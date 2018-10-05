U.S. merchandise trade deficit with Japan widens 10.1% in Aug.

統計：Container terminal in Yokohama

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan widened 10.1 percent in August from the previous month to $6.01 billion, the Commerce Department said Friday.

The deficit with China expanded 4.7 percent to a record $38.57 billion, while that with the European Union narrowed 10.7 percent to $15.71 billion, the department said.

Under his "America First" mantra, President Donald Trump has pledged to reduce U.S. trade deficits with Japan and other major trading partners such as China, Mexico and Germany.

The deficit with Mexico climbed 56.9 percent to $8.69 billion, the highest level on record.

Globally, the U.S. deficit in trade of both goods and services widened 6.4 percent to $53.24 billion, the third straight month of increase.

U.S. exports declined 0.8 percent to $209.43 billion, while imports rose 0.6 percent to $262.67 billion.

The global trade figures are measured on a balance-of-payments basis after seasonal adjustment, and the country-by-country and regional breakdowns are based on unadjusted customs-cleared data.