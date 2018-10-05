Tennis: Nishikori "feeling old" after playing 20-year-old Greek star

Nishikori at Japan Open

Kei Nishikori, who turns 29 in December, said after his 6-3, 6-3 quarterfinal victory at the Rakuten Japan Open on Friday he was shocked to hear the PA announcer say his opponent was born in 1998.

"I thought to myself, 'wow, that's so recent. I feel old,'" Nishikori said with a laugh in a post-match interview.

"It's been such a long time since I played someone that young. I was trying to remember what I was like when I was his age," the world No. 12 said of Stefanos Tsitsipas, who in April became the first Greek in 45 years to make it to an ATP Tour final.

While looking ahead to a third Japan Open title, Nishikori reflected on the past and said he is definitely not the same person he was when he made his ATP debut in 2007. Back then he might have had more power but was sloppy, he admits.

Now a tour veteran once ranked No. 4 in the world, Nishikori says he has learned to maintain his composure on the court and control the overall tempo of the match.

"It didn't feel like our first meeting today. I knew Tsitsipas' tactics and I think he's usually more aggressive, but it was good that I was able to speed up play before he had his chance," Nishikori said.

"I'm calmer and a lot more grounded compared to myself at 18. I'm a different person now."

While Nishikori has to adjust to stay on top, Tsitsipas, who appeared for an interview just minutes after Nishikori, said he was not even aware of the age difference.

"How old is he?" he asked.

"I didn't know he was that old. I don't mean to be rude but I thought he was in his early 20s. I remember watching him play when people were saying he's the new kid on the tour," he said.

Tsitsipas said on the court it was a level playing field and age no barrier. But on Friday, he was the one who had to pay the price for his lack of experience.

"Kei's very, very fit. He never cracks. He's been in the top 5, and he knows every single aspect of the game. He's very experienced and very educated when it comes to tennis," Tsitsipas said.

"I want to educate myself for the next time I face him. These are the kinds of players who make me better. I have to be ready to face him again. I have to raise my level and be much more disciplined on the court."